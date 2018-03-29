Lutheran Social Services ordered to pay $45M in death of murdered toddler

A social services agency hired by the Department of Child and Family Services has been ordered to pay $45 million in connection with the 2011 death of a 2-year-old boy whose care they were supervising.

On Tuesday, a jury ordered Lutheran Social Services of Illinois to pay the record-setting amount in damages after finding the agency was negligent in its duties when it returned Lavandis Hudson to his mother, according attorney Jay Paul Deratany with the Deratany Law Firm.

The award will be paid to the boy’s estate, which includes his biological father and eight siblings, Deratany said.

In a statement, Lutheran Social Services said it grieved the death of Lavandis Hudson and the tragic circumstances surrounding his death.

“Serving Illinois since 1867, LSSI provides, among other services, foster care and family reunification programs designed to heal families, achieve permanency, and return children to family whenever possible—with children’s safety and well-being as our top concern,” the agency said.

A spokeswoman for the agency declined to comment further on Thursday, but said they doesn’t plan to appeal the verdict.

After his premature birth in 2009, Lavandis was found to have opiates and cocaine in his system, Deratany said. Lutheran Social Services was contracted by the state to provide oversight and the boy was put into foster care.

His mother, Marles Blackman, regained custody of the boy in September 2010 after completing court-ordered requirements, Deratany said.

In June 2011, Blackman took the boy to MetroSouth Medical Center and said he had fallen off of his bed, Deratany said. Less than a month later, Blackman called 911 to report that the boy had suffered a seizure. An autopsy later found the boy died of multiple blunt force trauma.

Deratany said the Cook County County Medical Examiner’s Office found that he had bruise across his body, some of which was weeks old.

Deratany argued that the agency should have known it was not safe to allow the boy to be returned to his mother care and that it failed to follow the state’s regulations to oversee the boy’s care.

“It’s hard to believe why they would put him back into the home,” Deratany said.

“Lutheran Social Services knew that the mother had an extensive history of drug abuse and violence,” Deratany said in the statement. “Lavandis should never have been put back in such a dangerous situation.”

The mother’s history of violence included several battery and assault charges, including setting her brother—a double amputee—on fire, according to the statement.

The $45-million award is the largest in the state’s history in a case involving the death of a toddler, the firm said in the statement.