Major delays on inbound Eisenhower due to ramp, lane closures near 1st Ave.

A ramp and two lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway were closed Tuesday afternoon for a police investigation, causing major delays for drivers headed toward the city.

The ramp from First Avenue to eastbound Interstate 290 and the two left lanes of the expressway were closed about 4:50 p.m. due to a traffic stop being conducted by police, according to Illinois State Police.

ISP said local authorities were conducting the traffic stop and additional information was not immediately available.

Drivers headed into Chicago on the expressway should expect significant delays.