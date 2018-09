Man, 24, shot in Englewood

A man was wounded by gunfire Friday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 5:06 p.m., the 24-year-old was walking down the 700 block of West 61st Street when a male, also on foot, shot him in the leg, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.