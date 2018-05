Man, 30, shot dead in Lawndale

A 30-year-old man was shot to death Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head at 9:09 p.m. in the 800 block of South Albany, according to Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.