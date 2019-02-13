Man, 31, stabbed to death in Austin: police

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

The man was found suffering from stab wounds to his left arm and armpit about 8:10 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Erie, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.