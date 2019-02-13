Our Pledge To You

News

02/13/2019, 11:37pm

Man, 31, stabbed to death in Austin: police

Chicago Police block off 47th Street near Paulina after a vehicle drove on the sidewalk

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

The man was found suffering from stab wounds to his left arm and armpit about 8:10 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Erie, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending