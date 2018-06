Man, 37, shot in the back in Englewood

A 37-year-old man was shot in the back Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:30 a.m., the man was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Justine Street when he heard gunfire, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his back, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.