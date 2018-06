Man, 38, seriously wounded in Bronzeville drive-by shooting

A 38-year-old man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

The man was walking about 5:50 p.m. in the 700 block of East Oakwood when someone in a passing dark-colored sedan fired shots, grazing his head and striking him in the right arm, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.