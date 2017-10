Man, 43, wounded in Greater Grand Crossing drive-by shooting

A 43-year-old man was wounded Tuesday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in the South Side Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

About 4:25 p.m., the 43-year-old victim was in the 7100 block of South Ellis when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left side and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.