Man, 47, shot in Portage Park

A 47-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 10:11 a.m., someone approached the man in the back of a home in the 5100 block of West Cullom and fired multiple shots, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to both arms and was taken in good condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.

He knows the suspect, and the shooting may be domestic in nature, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.