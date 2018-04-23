Man, 55, seriously wounded in Chatham shooting

Police tape off the area where a 55-year-old man was shot Monday in the 7600 block of South Calumet | Tyler Lariviere/ Sun-Times

A 55-year-old man was shot early Monday in the South Side’s Chatham neighborhood.

The man was standing on a sidewalk in the 7600 block of South Calumet Avenue about 12:10 a.m. when someone approached and exchanged shots with the man, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds in his abdomen and left arm, police said. The man was in serious condition.

Officers expanded the crime scene’s perimeter into the 7500 block of Calumet in an apparent search for the suspect.

A police helicopter could be seen circling above the block.