Man, 60, injured when propane tank explodes in Soldier Field parking lot

A 60-year-old man was injured when a propane tank caught fire and exploded Saturday afternoon in a parking lot outside of Soldier Field.

About 11:45 a.m., the tank was being used to cook food for an event in the parking lot near Gate 6 of the stadium when it caught fire, according to Chicago Police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

The tank then exploded, police said.

The man, who was working the event, suffered smoke inhalation during the incident, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No further information was immediately made available.