Man arrested after bomb threat on Greyhound bus headed from Milwaukee to Chicago

A man was taken into custody Wednesday following a bomb threat on a Greyhound bus that was headed from Milwaukee to Chicago on the inbound Kennedy Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

The man, a passenger, allegedly made a bomb threat while aboard the moving bus, police said.

Police received a call from the bus driver at 4:23 p.m., who said a person on board was causing a disturbance and had made a bomb threat. Responding officers pulled the bus over on I-90 southbound near Keeler Avenue, police said.

Officers entered the bus and approached the man, who actively resisted, police said. He was removed from the bus and taken into custody.

All passengers were removed from the bus, police said. No one was injured.

A bomb dog arrived on scene and conducted a sweep of the bus. No explosive devices were found, police said.

The man, whose age was not known, was being detained for further investigation, police said. Charges were pending.

Greyhound did not immediately respond to requests for comment.