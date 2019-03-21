Man charged in Elgin crash that killed 2

A Glendale Heights man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed two people early Wednesday in northwest suburban Elgin.

Adrian Velasco, 21, was charged with reckless homicide, multiple counts aggravated driving under the influence and various traffic offenses, according to Elgin police.

Velasco was driving west in a Honda sedan on Summit Street near Dundee Avenue when his car left the roadway and barreled into a Nissan Altima, killing both of its occupants, police and the Kane County coroner’s office.

Omar Pizano Zavala, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Norieli Villagomez, 26, died later Saint Joseph Hospital.

Their autopsies are scheduled for Friday, the coroner’s office said.

Velasco and his passenger were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening, police say.

Velasco is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing on Friday, police said.