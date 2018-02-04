Man charged with armed robbery at Little Village restaurant

A man was charged with an armed robbery Thursday afternoon at a fast food restaurant in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

Cordney McLeod, 29, of the Englewood neighborhood, walked into the restaurant about 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street, implied he was armed and demanded property from two employees, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, according to Chicago Police.

McLeod then ran off with their property and got into a gray-colored car before later being taken into custody, police said.

McLeod was charged with felony counts of armed robbery and armed habitual criminal, and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to real property, police said.

He is being held without bond at Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was set for Feb. 8.