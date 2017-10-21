Man charged with driving away from traffic stop with cocaine, shotgun

A man wanted for driving away from a north suburban traffic stop earlier this month with drugs and a shotgun in his vehicle was found hiding under a blanket Wednesday at his Rockford home.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop Oct. 3 on a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Jordan P. Carmody, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Carmody drove into a subdivision near Route 22 and Cortland Drive in Lake Zurich, got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators found cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun inside the abandoned vehicle.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s Warrants Team found Carmody hiding in a bedroom closet, under a blanket, inside his home in the 2500 block of North Rockton Avenue in Rockford, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested on a warrant for felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing a peace officer and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $75,000 bail, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.