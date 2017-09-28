Man charged with fatal Melrose Park stabbing

A 19-year-old man has been charged with stabbing one man to death and wounding another early Sunday in west suburban Melrose Park.

Anthony Segura was charged with murder and attempted murder, according to Andrew Mack, spokesman for the village of Melrose Park.

Officers were called just before midnight to a home in the 1500 block of North Roberta Avenue, and found two people stabbed, Mack said.

Pedro L. Suarez, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the home.

The other victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for treatment, Mack said. That person’s age, gender and condition were not released Thursday.

Melrose Park police investigated along with the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, and Segura was charged Thursday.

Segura, a Northlake resident, was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday at the Maywood courthouse, Mack said.