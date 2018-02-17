Man charged with hate crimes for racist tirade, threats at Calumet City bus stop

Robert P. Morris was charged with two counts of hate crime in a racist bus stop tirade in Calumet City. | Cook County Sheriff's Office

A white man called a black woman and her son “n—–” and threatened to slit her throat on Thursday at a south suburban bus stop, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Cook County Judge David R. Navarro on Saturday denied bail for Robert P. Morris, 54, who was charged with two counts of felony hate crime.

The woman was having a conversation with her 12-year-old son at the bus stop at 1227 Burnham Ave. in Calumet City when Morris, also at the bus stop, told her to “shut your f—— mouth you black b—-,” prosecutors said.

Morris then started to move toward the pair as he threatened them, telling the woman that he would slit her throat, stab her, knock her out and punch her in the mouth, prosecutors said. He repeatedly referred to the woman and her son as “n—–” and “black b—-” during the tirade and motioned toward his pocket to suggest he had a gun.

Morris, who was armed with a knife, then flipped the bench on which the 12-year-old was sitting, causing him to fall back and hit his head on a wall before falling to the ground, prosecutors said.

In denying his bail, Navarro told Morris, “It is my belief you pose a threat to the community at this time.” Morris looked disheveled and repeatedly spoke out in court despite advice from the judge and his public defender. As Morris walked out of court, he told sheriff’s deputies he wanted to go to the hospital.

Morris is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.