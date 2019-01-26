Man charged with Lake County sexual abuse arrested in Texas: police

A man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a woman in unincorporated Lake County last year was arrested Thursday inside his Texas home.

Rajneish H. Poyser, 24, was taken into custody in San Antonio and is being held in a Texas jail on a $300,000 bail, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Poyser faces felony charges of attempted sexual assault and sexual abuse, the sheriff’s office said. He awaits extradition to Illinois.

His arrest comes after a joint investigation by the sheriff’s warrants team and the San Antonio U.S. Marshals Apprehension Unit that stemmed from an alleged incident on July 2018 in unincorporated Spring Grove, the sheriff’s office said.

A 23-year-old woman reported that Poyser, an acquaintance of hers, made plans to hang out while he was visiting the area, the sheriff’s office said. They met at a home in the 38100 block of North State Park Road.

At one point, the woman tried to leave the house but was blocked by Poyser, the sheriff’s office said. He pulled her pants down, lifted her shirt and placed his mouth on her body.

The woman escaped and drove to a police station, the sheriff’s office said.

Poyser was charged in an arrest warrant Jan. 8, and investigators from the Lake County and San Antonio teams tracked him down to the San Antonio address this month, the sheriff’s office said.

During his arrest on Thursday, Poyser was also caught with a firearm and illegal drugs, the sheriff’s office said. Additional charges are pending.