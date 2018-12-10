Man dies from stab wound in Washington Park

A man who was stabbed died early Monday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

At 12:50 a.m., the 36-year-old stumbled to his home in the 300 block of East 56th Street with the wound to the chest, according to Chicago police.

The 36-year-old told officers he came back there after being stabbed; he then collapsed, police said. It was unknown where the attack occurred.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.