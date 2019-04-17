Man fatally shot in Homan Square: police

A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Wednesday in Homan Square on the West Side.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 10:50 a.m. found the 26-year-old with a gunshot wound to the back of the head in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street, according to Chicago police.

He was dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about the fatality.

Area North detectives are investigating.

