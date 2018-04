Man fatally shot in northwest Indiana

A 19-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night in Whiting, Indiana.

Elijah Nolan was pronounced dead at 10:10 p.m. at 1608 Myrtle Avenue, according to the Lake County Coroner.

He died from a gun shot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said. Nolan was a resident of Gary.

Hammond Police, who were investigating the shooting, did not immediately respond to a request for details.