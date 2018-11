Man found dead in Marquette Park

Man was found dead Wednesday morning in Marquette Park on the South Side.

The man, thought to be about 50 years old, was found dead outdoors at 10:25 a.m. inside the park in the 6900 block of South Kedzie, according to Chicago police. He has not yet been identified.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.