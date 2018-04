Man found facedown, wounded in West Town shooting

A man was shot Sunday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

About 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of West Grand Avenue and found the 29-year-old lying facedown outside his vehicle with gunshot wounds to his hip and ankle, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.