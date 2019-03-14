Man found shot and killed in South Side hotel room: police

A man was discovered shot to death in a hotel room in the South Side neighborhood of Washington Heights, police said.

The man, 38, had been shot in the head multiple times when he was found by police about 2:15 a.m. at the hotel in the 10000 block of South Halsted Street, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide details about the death.

No one is in custody, police said. Area South Detectives are investigating.