Man found shot to death in vehicle in Kenwood: police

A man of unknown age was found dead in a vehicle in Kenwood Sunday morning, police said.

The vehicle was found in the 5000 block of South Drexel Avenue about 8:05 a.m. The man had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Chicago Police, and was still on the scene at 9:03 a.m. Sunday.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by Area Central Detectives. No arrests have been made, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released details about the death.