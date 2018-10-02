Man found shot to death on Southwest Side

A man was found shot to death Tuesday evening on the border of the Gresham and Wrightwood neighborhoods on the Southwest Side.

The man, who is thought to be between the ages of 18 and 24, was found about 5:15 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Western with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and shoulder, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead, police said.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.