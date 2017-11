Man grazed by bullet in Austin

A man was shot early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 29-year-old was walking at 2:27 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Jackson when someone fired shots from a vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a graze wound to the right leg and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized, police said.