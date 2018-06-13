Man injured after car goes airborne, striking pole

A 40-year-old man was hospitalized after loosing control of his vehicle, going airborne and crashing into a pole in Somonauk, Illinois.

Jeffery Atwell was driving on south on East Sandwich Road about 5:00 p.m. when he lost control on the gravel shoulder, according to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office. Atwell vehicle entered a ditch and ramped up a culvert sending him airborne into a Com Ed pole, snapping it.

The vehicle landed upside down in the creek, the sheriff’s office said. Atwell was pulled from the vehicle by a witness and a bystander performed CPR at the scene until first responders arrived.

Atwell was transported to Valley West Community Hospital in Sandwich, Illinois where he was then transported via helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, the sheriff’s office said.

Atwell’s condition is unknown at this time.