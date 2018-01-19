Man killed in County Club Hills shooting

A South Side man was shot to death early Wednesday in south suburban Country Club Hills.

Kenyon Latham, 26, was shot about 1:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of 171st Place in Country Club Hills, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Latham, who lived in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Thursday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Country Club Hills police did not immediately provide further details about the shooting.