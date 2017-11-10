Man killed in Ingleside crash identified

Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash Saturday morning in northwest suburban Ingleside.

A 1998 Dodge Ram pickup was eastbound about 6:30 a.m. on Rollins Road near Wilson Boulevard in Ingleside when the driver “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway,” according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The truck drove off the north side of the road and stuck a tree, the sheriff’s office said. It took emergency crews about an hour to extricate the driver from the wreckage.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Steven Rzewnicki of Ingleside, was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Lake County coroner’s office said. An autopsy determined he died of multiple traumatic injuries he suffered in the crash.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit was investigating the cause of the crash.