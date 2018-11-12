Man killed in Lawndale shooting

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 12:11 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Karlov and found 32-year-old James T. Martin with a gunshot wound to his head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Martin, who lived in west suburban Cicero, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Area Central detectives were investigating.