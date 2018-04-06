Man robbed, suspects arrested on Near North Side

Several suspects were taken into custody early Friday in connection to a robbery that happened on the Near North Side.

About 1:10 a.m. a 21-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 700 block of North Rush Street when someone took his phone and cash before running away, Chicago Police said.

The victim chased the person, but was attacked by a group of five people who beat him, police said. The man was bruised in his face and refused medical attention.

The offenders were placed in custody, police said. The incident appeared to be connected to a robbery that happened about half an hour earlier in the South Loop.