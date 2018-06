Man seriously wounded in Washington Park shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded Sunday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 5:55 a.m. in the 5900 block of South King Drive when he was shot multiple times, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.