Man shot and killed in Little Village

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found the man dead at 10:27 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Kolin, according to Chicago police

He was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. His age was unknown.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm his death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.