Man shot to death in East Garfield Park: police

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 25-year-old was shot in the back at 12:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Madison Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about the death.

The details of the shooting were not immediately known. Area North detectives are investigating.

