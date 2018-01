Man shot in Austin alley

A man was shot early Thursday in an Austin neighborhood alley on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was walking in the alley about 12:45 a.m. when someone armed with a handgun walked up to him in the 4800 block of West Harrison and fired at him, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in his left foot, police said. He showed up at Rush University Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.