Man shot in Hyde Park

A man was shot in the shoulder Wednesday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 34-year-old man was sitting in a parked car when a male walked up and fired shots at 8:57 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Maryland Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The man took himself to the University of Chicago Hospital where he is in stable condition and will be transferred to Mt. Sinai, police said.