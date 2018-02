Man shot in Longwood Manor

A man was shot Sunday evening in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was shot in the left hand at 7:23 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Halsted, according to Chicago Police.

Paramedics took him to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in good condition, police said.

He was uncooperative with officers and wouldn’t give details about the shooting, police said.