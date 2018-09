Man shot in West Englewood

A man was shot Saturday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 44-year-old was walking toward a car when he was shot at 10:59 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Wolcott, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Witnesses told police two males fired shots and then fled the scene, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.