Man shot multiple times, critically wounded in West Chatham

A 21-year-old man was shot several times Sunday night in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 10:50 p.m., the man was in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when he was shot in his face, neck and back, Chicago Police said.

The man told police he saw a group of males running near the crime scene after the shooting.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.