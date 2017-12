Man shot repeatedly, seriously wounded in Austin

A man was shot multiple times Thursday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 11:57 a.m. in the 400 block of South Kilpatrick, according to Chicago Police.

The 32-year-old was shot in the face, hand and abdomen by a male wearing all black that ran away after the shooting, police said.

The victim was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.