Man shot several times in Austin

A man was wounded after he was shot several times Sunday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11:05 p.m., the 26-year-old was standing outside in the 1700 block of North Mason Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck four times in his hip, and once in his buttocks and leg, according to police. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.