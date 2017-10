Man shot to death in Gary

A man was shot to death early Sunday in northwest Indiana.

Michael Austin Brown, 20, suffered multiple gunshot wounds near Jefferson Street and West 24th Avenue in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Brown, who lived in Valparaiso, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:49 a.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Additional details from the Gary Police Department were not immediately available early Sunday.