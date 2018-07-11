Man shot to death in Grand Crossing

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Lorenzo Lee Williams, 26, was shot in the chest at 2:13 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Greenwood, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Williams lived in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

The details of the shooting weren’t immediately known, but police believe the attack was a possible drive-by shooting by someone in a white sedan, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.