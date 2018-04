Man shot to death in Humboldt Park: police

A man was shot dead Thursday evening in the 1500 block of West Washtenaw. | Google Earth

A man was fatally shot Thursday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was shot in the head about 5:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Washtenaw, Chicago Police said.

He was initially taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t confirmed the death.