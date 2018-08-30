Man shot while driving in West Elsdon

A man was shot while driving Wednesday night in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 25-year-old was driving his vehicle when a group of males got out of a white car and black SUV and fired shots about 10:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of West 51st, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the hand and suffered a graze wound to the shoulder, police said.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.