Man shot while sitting on porch in South Deering

A man was shot early Sunday in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 22-year-old was sitting on a back porch when he heard shots and felt pain at 1:07 a.m. in the 9700 block of South Exchange, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his left hand. He drove himself to Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.