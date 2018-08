Man shot, wounded in Little Village

A man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:30 a.m., the 26-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 3200 block of South Keeler Avenue when someone in a passing white car drove by and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in his leg and took himself to the University of Illinois Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.