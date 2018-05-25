Man suspected of recent armed robberies arrested in Lakeview

Police arrested someone suspected of several recent armed robberies Friday in the Lakeview neighborhood on the North Side.

About 3:10 a.m., officers tried to pull over a red Jeep in the 1100 block of West Roscoe that matched the description of a vehicle used in multiple armed robberies in the area, according to Chicago Police.

The suspect fled from the officers and then crashed into two parked cars, police said. The suspect ran away but was arrested shortly after.

A weapon was recovered from the floor of the vehicle, police said. Charges were pending.