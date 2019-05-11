Man, woman shot at party in Marquette Park

Two people were wounded in a drive-by Saturday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

They were at a party about 1:31 a.m. in the first floor of an apartment in the 2600 block of West Lithuanian Plaza Court when someone in a tan sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

A man, 31, was hit in the chest, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

A 36-year-old woman was struck in the leg and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.